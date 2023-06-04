Brisket Loaded Potato Skins Recipe: A Quick and Easy Recipe for Brisket Loaded Potato Skins

How To Make Brisket Loaded Potato Skins, Quick and Easy Recipe

If you are a fan of potatoes, then you will love this recipe for brisket loaded potato skins. This dish is easy to make and perfect for entertaining or a quick weeknight meal. It is loaded with flavor and can be customized to your liking. Here is how to make brisket loaded potato skins.

Ingredients

4 large Russet potatoes

1 pound brisket, cooked and shredded

1 cup cheddar cheese, shredded

1/2 cup sour cream

1/4 cup green onions, chopped

1/4 cup cilantro, chopped

1/4 cup barbecue sauce

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Preheat your oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Wash the potatoes and pat them dry. Poke each potato with a fork a few times and place them on a baking sheet. Bake the potatoes in the oven for 45-50 minutes, or until they are tender. Remove the potatoes from the oven and let them cool for a few minutes. Cut each potato in half lengthwise and scoop out the flesh, leaving about 1/4 inch of potato on the skin. Place the potato skins back on the baking sheet. Sprinkle the shredded brisket on top of each potato skin. Add the shredded cheese on top of the brisket. Bake the loaded potato skins in the oven for 10-15 minutes, or until the cheese is melted and bubbly. Remove the potato skins from the oven and let them cool for a few minutes. Drizzle the barbecue sauce on top of each potato skin. Add a dollop of sour cream on top of each potato skin. Sprinkle the chopped green onions and cilantro on top of each potato skin. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve the brisket loaded potato skins hot and enjoy!

Variations

There are many ways to customize this recipe to your liking. Here are a few ideas:

Use pulled pork or chicken instead of brisket.

Try different types of cheese, such as pepper jack or gouda.

Add diced tomatoes or jalapenos for an extra kick.

Swap the barbecue sauce for hot sauce or salsa.

Top the potato skins with bacon bits or crumbled blue cheese.

Conclusion

Brisket loaded potato skins are a delicious and easy-to-make dish that everyone will love. With just a few simple ingredients, you can create a flavorful and satisfying meal that can be customized to your liking. Whether you are entertaining or looking for a quick weeknight dinner, this recipe is sure to be a hit. Try it today and enjoy!

