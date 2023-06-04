Brisket Loaded Potato Skins Recipe: A Quick and Easy Recipe for Brisket Loaded Potato Skins

How To Make Brisket Loaded Potato Skins, Quick and Easy Recipe
If you are a fan of potatoes, then you will love this recipe for brisket loaded potato skins. This dish is easy to make and perfect for entertaining or a quick weeknight meal. It is loaded with flavor and can be customized to your liking. Here is how to make brisket loaded potato skins.
Ingredients
- 4 large Russet potatoes
- 1 pound brisket, cooked and shredded
- 1 cup cheddar cheese, shredded
- 1/2 cup sour cream
- 1/4 cup green onions, chopped
- 1/4 cup cilantro, chopped
- 1/4 cup barbecue sauce
- Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
- Preheat your oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Wash the potatoes and pat them dry.
- Poke each potato with a fork a few times and place them on a baking sheet.
- Bake the potatoes in the oven for 45-50 minutes, or until they are tender.
- Remove the potatoes from the oven and let them cool for a few minutes.
- Cut each potato in half lengthwise and scoop out the flesh, leaving about 1/4 inch of potato on the skin.
- Place the potato skins back on the baking sheet.
- Sprinkle the shredded brisket on top of each potato skin.
- Add the shredded cheese on top of the brisket.
- Bake the loaded potato skins in the oven for 10-15 minutes, or until the cheese is melted and bubbly.
- Remove the potato skins from the oven and let them cool for a few minutes.
- Drizzle the barbecue sauce on top of each potato skin.
- Add a dollop of sour cream on top of each potato skin.
- Sprinkle the chopped green onions and cilantro on top of each potato skin.
- Season with salt and pepper to taste.
- Serve the brisket loaded potato skins hot and enjoy!
Variations
There are many ways to customize this recipe to your liking. Here are a few ideas:
- Use pulled pork or chicken instead of brisket.
- Try different types of cheese, such as pepper jack or gouda.
- Add diced tomatoes or jalapenos for an extra kick.
- Swap the barbecue sauce for hot sauce or salsa.
- Top the potato skins with bacon bits or crumbled blue cheese.
Conclusion
Brisket loaded potato skins are a delicious and easy-to-make dish that everyone will love. With just a few simple ingredients, you can create a flavorful and satisfying meal that can be customized to your liking. Whether you are entertaining or looking for a quick weeknight dinner, this recipe is sure to be a hit. Try it today and enjoy!
- Brisket recipes
- Loaded potato skins
- Quick and easy recipes
- Potato side dishes
- BBQ recipes
News Source : Ms. Shan’s Shorty Recipes
Source Link :How To Make Brisket Loaded Potato Skins, Quick and Easy Recipe/