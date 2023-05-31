Brisket Recipe.: Memorial Day Brisket Recipe: A Success!

and subheadings.

Introduction:

Last fall, I wrote about Kay Mathews’ delicious three-ingredient recipe for beef brisket (brisket, onion soup mix and Worcestershire). At a luncheon Friday, some girlfriends were talking about a brisket, and it reminded me of how much I loved this recipe. So, I decided to write about it again and add some HTML headings and subheadings to make it easier to read and follow.

Ingredients:

To make Kay Mathews’ three-ingredient beef brisket recipe, you’ll need:

1 beef brisket, approximately 4-5 pounds

1 packet of onion soup mix

1/2 cup Worcestershire sauce

Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 325°F. Place the beef brisket in a baking dish or roasting pan. Sprinkle the onion soup mix over the brisket, making sure to cover it evenly. Pour the Worcestershire sauce over the brisket, making sure to distribute it evenly. Cover the baking dish or roasting pan with aluminum foil. Bake the brisket for 3-4 hours, or until it is tender and fully cooked. Remove the foil and let the brisket rest for 10-15 minutes before slicing and serving.

Conclusion:

Kay Mathews’ three-ingredient beef brisket recipe is a simple and delicious way to make a hearty and flavorful meal. With just a few ingredients and some basic preparation steps, you can have a tender and juicy brisket that’s perfect for any occasion. Plus, with the use of HTML headings and subheadings, it’s easier than ever to follow along and make this recipe at home. So, give it a try and see just how easy and delicious it can be!

News Source : Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Source Link :New brisket recipe turns out well on Memorial Day/