Bristol house fire Today : Officials Identify Bristol Man Killed in House Fire on Steele Road

State Officials Identify Man Killed in Bristol House Fire

On Monday night, a Steele Road house fire claimed the life of 72-year-old Sergey Yelunin. The state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Farmington concluded that Yelunin died of smoke inhalation and thermal injuries, and that his manner of death was determined to be an accident.

Local firefighters and police officers responded to Steele Road shortly before 10 p.m. on Monday for a report of an active structure fire. Firefighters searching the home found Yelunin in the basement, according to Lt. Patrick Krajewski, traffic division commander for the Bristol Police Department. Yelunin received emergency medical care but was pronounced dead at the scene.

One other resident of the home was able to evacuate safely, according to Krajewski.

The cause of the Steele Road house fire is still under investigation. The Bristol Police Department and the Bristol Fire Marshal’s Office are working together to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

News Source : Caroline Tien

Source Link :Bristol man killed in Steele Road house fire identified, officials say/