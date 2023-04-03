Brit electrocuted while taking photo in India

A British citizen has passed away in India after getting electrocuted from a live wire while attempting to take a photo.

Pub Landlord of 40 Years Dies From Electrocution While Taking a Photo of the Himalayan Foothills

Ivan Brown, a beloved pub landlord with nearly 40 years of experience, died tragically during a trip to India. The 64-year-old was taking a photograph of the stunning Himalayan foothills when he lost his footing and accidentally grabbed a live wire. The shock proved fatal, and the beloved publican passed away shortly thereafter.

The news of Ivan’s untimely death was met with an outpouring of grief from his friends, family, and colleagues. Known for his jovial personality and warm hospitality, Ivan was a beloved figure in his hometown of Birmingham, where he had run multiple successful pubs over the course of his career.

Friends and fans alike expressed their shock and sadness at the news of Ivan’s passing. His longtime friend and fellow publican, Mike Jones, described him as “the heart and soul of the pub scene in Birmingham.”

“He was just such a great guy,” Jones said in a statement. “He had this infectious energy that could light up any room. He was always the first to crack a joke and make everyone feel at home.”

Ivan was also known for his love of travel and adventure. Over the years, he had visited dozens of countries around the world, often seeking out remote and exotic locales. In recent years, he had developed a particular fascination with the Himalayan region, and had planned his latest trip to India with the goal of exploring its rugged mountain landscapes.

Tragically, Ivan’s dreams of adventure were cut short by the accident that took his life. But his legacy lives on through the countless lives he touched throughout his career and travels.

In honor of his memory, Ivan’s family has set up a memorial fund to support local hospitality workers in Birmingham. The fund will provide financial assistance to those in the industry who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, helping to ensure that Ivan’s legacy of warm, welcoming hospitality lives on in his hometown.

Ivan’s tragic death serves as a reminder of the preciousness of life and the risks that come with adventure. His memory will forever be treasured by those who knew him, both near and far, and his contributions to the hospitality industry in Birmingham will never be forgotten.