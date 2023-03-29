British author D.M. Thomas dead at 88 #RIPDMThomas.

D.M. Thomas, the British writer who was a poet, novelist, and translator, has passed away at the age of 88. He is perhaps most recognized for his 1981 book, The White Hotel, which narrowly missed out on winning the Booker Prize to Salman Rushdie’s Midnight’s Children. #RestInPeaceDMThomas

British literature lost a revered figure as poet, novelist, and translator D.M. Thomas passed away at the age of 88. His works were critically acclaimed and widely read, but he is perhaps best known for his 1981 novel, The White Hotel. The novel narrowly missed out on the Booker Prize to Salman Rushdie’s Midnight’s Children, but continued to be hailed as a masterpiece by critics and readers alike.

The White Hotel is a powerful exploration of the human psyche, set in the backdrop of World War II. It tells the story of a young woman named Lisa, who seeks treatment for her recurring dreams about a white hotel, from a renowned psychoanalyst. The novel weaves together themes of love, war, trauma, and redemption, in a unique and compelling manner.

Thomas’s writing style was characterized by a poetic quality, with a focus on vivid imagery and metaphors. His poetry collections, including The Stones of the Field and Dreaming in Bronze, were widely read and praised for their evocative language and emotional depth.

As a translator, Thomas brought the works of Russian poets to the English-speaking world, including the works of Alexander Pushkin and Anna Akhmatova. His translations were noted for their fidelity to the original works, while still capturing the nuances and beauty of the Russian language.

Thomas’s contributions to the literary world were recognized with several awards and honors, including the Cholmondeley Award for Poetry and the Heinemann Award for Literature. He was also elected as a fellow of the Royal Society of Literature in 1983.

The news of D.M. Thomas’s passing was met with an outpouring of condolences and tributes from fellow writers, readers, and literary critics. His works will continue to be read and remembered for generations to come.

Source : @sean_write



British poet, novelist and translator D.M, Thomas has died at age 88. Maybe best known for his 1981 novel The White Hotel which narrowly lost the Booker Prize to Salman Rushdie’s Midnight’s Children. #RIPDMThomas pic.twitter.com/g6UhOS6YRg— Sean Walters (@sean_write) March 29, 2023

British poet, novelist and translator D.M, Thomas has died at age 88. Maybe best known for his 1981 novel The White Hotel which narrowly lost the Booker Prize to Salman Rushdie’s Midnight’s Children. #RIPDMThomas pic.twitter.com/g6UhOS6YRg — Sean Walters (@sean_write) March 29, 2023