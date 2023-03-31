British Beat poet Royston Ellis dies at 82.

At 82 years old, Royston Ellis, an early 1960s British Beat poet, known for performing his spoken-word poetry with rock musicians, such as the Beatles and Jimmy Page before they gained fame, has passed away.

The world of Beat poetry has lost one of its luminaries, as British poet Royston Ellis has passed away at the age of 82. Although his name may not be as well-known as some of his contemporaries, Ellis was a vital part of the poetry and music scenes of the early 1960s.

Ellis’s performances were unique in that they often featured live rock music accompaniment—an unusual pairing that would later become more common in the world of spoken-word and performance art. Among the musicians who backed Ellis in live performances were now-legendary names like the Beatles and Jimmy Page.

Of course, Ellis’s significance goes beyond his collaborations with future rock stars. He was a skilled and thoughtful poet in his own right, one whose work explored themes of love, loss, and the often-harsh reality of modern life. His writing was infused with a sense of rebellion and a desire to push boundaries, reflecting the countercultural movements of the era in which he came to prominence.

Despite his considerable talent and contributions to the world of poetry and music, Ellis’s work has often been overshadowed by the more famous names of the Beat generation. However, his legacy remains an important one, reminding us of the power of literature to bring people together across genres and across time.

As our own world continues to grapple with social and political turmoil, it is perhaps more important than ever to look back at the work of poets like Ellis, whose artistry and passion remind us of the potential for art to inspire and unite. Whether through his early collaborations with rock legends or his own insightful and evocative writing, Royston Ellis will be missed by fans and admirers of Beat poetry around the world.

Source : @nytimesbooks

