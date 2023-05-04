“British-Israeli family killed by Palestinian gunmen” : Gunmen responsible for killing British-Israeli family in Palestine are killed

The Attack

Last month, two Palestinian gunmen shot dead a British-Israeli mother and her two daughters in the West Bank. Maia and Rina Dee, aged 20 and 15, died when their car was shot at and forced off the road on 7 April. Their mother, Lucy Dee, 45, died a few days later in the hospital from her wounds. The attack happened near Hamra, about 30 miles north of Jerusalem, but the family lived in the settlement of Efrat, close to Bethlehem.

The Response

Israel’s domestic security service has announced that the two Palestinian gunmen responsible for the attack have been killed in a raid by Israeli forces. A third militant who had aided the gunmen was also killed in the operation. The response comes after weeks of searching for those responsible for the attack. The Israeli military had launched a massive manhunt in the West Bank, and the suspects were eventually tracked down in a village near the city of Nablus.

The Aftermath

The killing of the gunmen will bring some closure to the family of the victims, but it does not erase the pain and trauma they have endured. Lucy Dee’s husband and father of the two girls, Amichai, has spoken about the missed call he received from his wife on the day of the attack. He has expressed that he will be “haunted” by that missed call for the rest of his life. The attack has also sparked tensions between Israelis and Palestinians in the region. The Israeli government has accused the Palestinian Authority of incitement and glorification of terrorism, while the Palestinian Authority has accused Israel of using excessive force against Palestinians.

The Larger Context

The attack is just one incident in a long-standing conflict between Israelis and Palestinians over land and sovereignty. The West Bank, where the attack took place, is a highly contested area, with both Israelis and Palestinians claiming it as their own. The settlement of Efrat, where the Dee family lived, is considered illegal by the international community, as it is built on land that was captured by Israel in the 1967 war. The conflict has led to decades of violence and suffering on both sides, and a lasting peace seems elusive.