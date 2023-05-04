British-Israeli family : Raid results in death of gunmen responsible for killing British-Israeli family

The Attack

On April 7th, a shooting attack in the West Bank claimed the lives of three British-Israeli citizens: Lucy Dee, 48, and her two daughters Maia, 20, and Rina, 15. The family had been living in Efrat, a Jewish settlement in the West Bank, for the past nine years.

The shooting occurred adjacent to the community of Hamra. The family was driving home from a nearby nature reserve when their car was ambushed by terrorists. The attackers fired 22 bullets from a Kalashnikov assault rifle, killing Maia and Rina instantly. Lucy was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to her injuries a few hours later.

The Aftermath

The attack shocked the Israeli and British communities alike. The Israeli military launched a manhunt to find the perpetrators, and on May 4th, during a joint counterterrorism activity, the Hamas terrorists responsible for the attack were killed. Hassan Ktnani and Maed Mitsri were reportedly involved in the shooting and were killed in the operation.

The Dee Family

The Dee family moved to Israel from the UK nine years ago and had been living in the Efrat settlement ever since. Lucy had worked as a psychotherapist in Jerusalem, while Maia was studying at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. Rina was a student at the Yeshiva High School in Gush Etzion.

The Response

The attack reignited the debate over the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the presence of Jewish settlements in the West Bank. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the attack and vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice. British Prime Minister Theresa May also expressed her condolences and condemned the \”senseless and brutal\” attack.

The Future

The tragic attack serves as a reminder of the ongoing tensions in the region and the need for a peaceful resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The Dee family’s deaths are a devastating loss to their loved ones and the communities they were a part of. May their memories be a blessing.