British journalist suggests Arsenal could sign James Maddison from Leicester City

James Maddison : Arsenal could land James Maddison as per British journalist Paul Brown

According to British journalist Paul Brown, Arsenal may be able to secure the signing of James Maddison from Leicester City this summer. While Maddison has been linked to Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur, Brown believes the midfielder has ambitions that could be fulfilled at Arsenal. Maddison, who has 203 appearances for Leicester City, scored 10 goals and provided nine assists in 32 appearances this season. He is also a set-piece specialist. In addition, Arsenal has reportedly joined the pursuit for Bayern Munich target Raphael Guerreiro as a possible replacement for Kieran Tierney, who may leave the Emirates this summer.

News Source : Snehanjan Banerjee

