British man George King-Thompson stopped climbing Lotte World Tower in South Korea

George King-Thompson : British urban climber George King-Thompson rescued from Lotte World Tower by South Korean authorities

The world’s fifth tallest building in Seoul, South Korea, was the site of a daring climb by British man George King-Thompson. The urban climber managed to scale the exterior of the 123-floor Lotte World Tower without equipment, making it as far as the 72nd floor before being stopped and handed over to police. Lotte Property & Development, the parent company of the tower, said it would investigate how King-Thompson was able to approach and climb the building, and whether any changes were necessary to prevent unauthorized access. The foreign office stated it was aware of the British national’s arrest.

News Source : CNN

