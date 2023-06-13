British Schoolgirl Solaine Thornton’s Mother Cradles Her Dying Daughter After Being Shot Dead in Brittany, France today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

To receive breaking news alerts in real time, register for our email updates at no cost. A British schoolgirl was fatally shot while playing in her family’s garden in France, with her mother cradling her as she died. Solaine Thornton, 11, was shot alongside her parents by their neighbour in Saint-Herbot near Brittany on Saturday at around 10pm. Her father remains in critical condition while her mother is now stable after being wounded. The alleged shooter is a 71-year-old Dutch pensioner, Dirk Raats, who has been charged with murder and attempted murder. His wife, Marlene Van Hoof, has been charged with attempting to hide two weapons. The family’s eight-year-old daughter, Celeste, escaped unharmed and alerted a family friend. The alleged shooter and his wife tested positive for alcohol and cannabis at the time of their arrest. A dispute between the neighbours is believed to have led to the shooting.

News Source : Maryam Zakir-Hussain

Source Link :Brittany shooting: Mother of British schoolgirl Solaine Thornton shot dead in France ‘cradled dying daughter in her arms’/