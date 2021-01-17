Britta Moberg Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Britta Moberg has Died.

Zach Buchanan is asking for donations — with Britta Moberg. 2h · Last winter, I finally got off my butt and did some volunteering for the Elizabeth Warren campaign. It was incredibly rewarding, all the more so because I made a great friend. And now I am heartsick because that friend, Britta Moberg, is gone. She died Thursday. She was one of the first people I texted with a photo when Fallon was born. I’m glad she got to meet Fallon — Remember the stupid front window shows we did in May? Britta got ‘Titanic’ — but I was so looking forward to her being in Fallon’s life. Britta dedicated herself to making the world a better place. She was a local organizer, for the Warren campaign and for Planned Parenthood. She cared deeply about things. She fostered cats. She had a bakery business that made free birthday cakes for folks during the pandemic. (I got a wonderful red velvet cake for my 33rd birthday. More importantly, Kelly Clarkson featured her on TV for her efforts: https://t.co/5R3RoZjhg3) Britta was smart and funny and liked to give me a hard time. I will miss her greatly. Thank you for reading this and thinking about her. We all should be more like her.