“Brittany Horschel alcoholism”: 5 Things to Know About Brittany Horschel, the Wife of Golfer Billy Horschel Who Has Overcome Alcoholism

Billy Horschel’s Wife: Battling Addiction and Giving Back

Billy Horschel is married to his college sweetheart, Brittany Horschel. The couple has been married for over a decade and have three kids together. However, at one point, Brittany was highly addicted to alcoholism, but with her husband’s support, she battled her addiction.

Brittany’s Addiction and Recovery

In 2017, when she appeared on Good America, Brittany opened up about her drinking habits. “I was hiding how much I was drinking. He knew that I drank a couple of glasses of wine at night, but other than that I really kept it hidden from friends and family; and, especially, Billy,” she said. Her husband, Billy Horschel, also spoke about her addiction and stated that it was indeed a difficult time. “It was tough. She was an alcoholic, she had issues drinking but our relationship together as a husband-wife was not great. We needed to work on that … so for me to be more open, communicate better with my wife and our relationship was a massive thing that we learned how to do,” Billy was quoted as saying by Golf Monthly.

Brittany Horschel underwent treatment for addiction and has stayed sober since.

5 Unknown Facts About Brittany Horschel

#1 Brittany Horschel was a golfer

Billy Horschel’s wife Brittany was a golfer during her college days. She used to play alongside Billy, but unfortunately, she stopped playing due to her wrist injury. However, she still plays casually and accompanies her husband at professional golf events. Brittany and Billy went to the University of Florida, where they met for the first time and joined each other in practice sessions.

#2 She underwent three operations

Brittany Horschel’s wrist injury only got worse with time and she needed three operations. This ended her dream to pursue a career in golf and things only got worse because of her alcohol addiction.

#3 Her charity work

Billy Horschel and his wife Brittany are best known for their charitable work. The couple raised $115,000 in 2019 for charity. They have a passion for charity and have raised $175,000 for Feeding Northeast Florida. The Billy Horschel Junior Championship has donated $89,600 to four separate charities including Feeding Northeast Florida, AJGA’s Financial Aid Program, Achieving Competitive Excellence Grant, and K9s for Warriors in 2020.

#4 Brittany’s early life

Billy Horschel’s wife Brittany was born on December 8, 1997, to Chase Nelson and Deborah Nelson. She was born in Chicago and has an older sibling Bradley Nelson. Brittany Horschel studied psychology at the University of Florida. However, she keeps her personal life under the radar and there is not much information available about her career.

#5 Brittany openly talked about her struggle with alcoholism

Brittany Horcshel always supported her husband during his matches. When he won the AT&T Bryon Nelson in 2017, she got very emotional and out of the blue took her Twitter account to mark her one-year of sobriety. “I write this nervously, skeptically, but also proudly because I have embraced the woman I have become over the past year. One year ago, I began a journey to a healthy me, mentally and physically. I will keep his simple, ‘I am an alcoholic.’ I say that now without shame,” she wrote in a poignant post on Twitter.

Conclusion

Billy Horschel’s wife Brittany has come a long way since her battle with alcoholism. She is now sober and actively involved in charity work. Her love for golf has not diminished, and she still accompanies her husband to professional golf events. She is a true inspiration to all those who are battling addiction and shows that with the right support, anything is possible.

