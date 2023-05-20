“Brittany Leroux wedding” : Daughter marries at palliative care centre so father can attend

1. #DyingFatherAttendsWedding

Brittany Leroux had always dreamed of her father walking her down the aisle on her wedding day, but the possibility seemed unlikely as her father, Andre “Andy” Leroux, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer two-and-a-half years ago. Brittany and her fiancé John Reh had put their wedding plans on hold due to having two young children, but Brittany realized that time was running out for her father to be part of her special day. With the help of her family and friends, as well as the local charity Transition to Betterness, they were able to organize a small ceremony at the Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare Centre in Windsor, where her father was receiving palliative care. The wedding took place on May 19, 2023, and Andy was able to walk his daughter down the aisle in his wheelchair. The ceremony was held in the Dr. Lisa Ventrella-Lucente Healing Garden, named after a former board member of Transition to Betterness who passed away in 2015. Andy offered the couple advice before giving his daughter away, and expressed his happiness at being able to be there for the ceremony. Linda Santos, office manager for Transition to Betterness, stated that this was the first time the charity had been involved in a wedding.

