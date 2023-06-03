“Brittany Robertson age”: The Life and Biography of Brittany Robertson: Wiki, Age, and Lifestyle

Brittany Robertson: A Rising Star in Hollywood

Introduction

Brittany Robertson is a talented actress who has been making waves in Hollywood for over a decade. She has starred in numerous films and television shows and has won critical acclaim for her performances.

Early Life and Education

Brittany Leanna Robertson was born on April 18, 1990, in Charlotte, North Carolina. She was raised in Greenville, South Carolina, by her mother, Beverly Robertson, and her stepfather, Ryan Robertson.

From a young age, Brittany knew that she wanted to be an actress. She began taking acting classes at the Greenville Little Theatre when she was just 10 years old.

Despite her passion for acting, Brittany also focused on her education. She attended the Greenville High School and later the South Carolina Governor’s School for the Arts & Humanities.

Career

Brittany’s career in acting began when she was just a teenager. In 2004, she landed her first role in the television show “Growing Pains: Return of the Seavers.” She then went on to guest star in several popular shows, including “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation,” “Law and Order: Special Victims Unit,” and “Swingtown.”

In 2007, Brittany landed her first lead role in the film “The Tenth Circle.” She then starred in several other films, including “From Within,” “Keeping Up with the Steins,” and “Mother and Child.”

In 2011, Brittany’s career reached new heights when she was cast as the lead in The CW’s hit series “Life Unexpected.” Her portrayal of Lux Cassidy earned her critical acclaim and solidified her status as a rising star in Hollywood.

Since then, Brittany has continued to take on challenging roles in both film and television. She has had starring roles in “The Secret Circle,” “Under the Dome,” and “Girlboss.” She has also appeared in films like “The First Time,” “A Dog’s Purpose,” and “I Still Believe.”

Personal Life

Brittany Robertson is known for keeping her personal life private. However, it is known that she has been in a long-term relationship with actor Dylan O’Brien since they met on the set of “The First Time” in 2011.

When she’s not acting, Brittany enjoys traveling, reading, and spending time with her family and friends.

Conclusion

Brittany Robertson is a talented actress who has already achieved a great deal of success in Hollywood. With her natural talent, dedication to her craft, and impressive range, she is sure to continue making waves in the entertainment industry for years to come.

