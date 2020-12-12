Brittanya Karma Death -Dead – Obituary : Brittanya Karma, a beloved German-Vietnamese social media and reality television star, has died at 29 from complications of Covid-19.

Brittanya Karma has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.

The New York Times @nytimes “Self-confidence is my superpower.” Brittanya Karma, a beloved German-Vietnamese social media and reality television star, has died at 29 from complications of Covid-19.

