Brittney Kozemko Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Brittney Kozemko has Died.

Brittney Kozemko has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 19. 2020.

Jessica Kozemko McDermott is with Brittney Kozemko. 9h · My earliest memory of you: The entire family was over your house for Thanksgiving. You had just been born in April. You were crying and wouldn’t stop, so I took you in my arms and rocked you. Back and forth back and forth, swaying and swaying. You fell asleep. I felt amazing having you there in my arms. My Britt. For years you were my shadow. You were always by my side. I had the privilege of babysitting you and being a part of your life as you grew up. I can remember our trip to Disney when we went to Universal and rode The Hulk together. I don’t think I’ve ever screamed and laughed so hard simultaneously in my entire life. As we grew older, life happened, as it usually does. I wasn’t that cool anymore lol. We both eventually had families, but we still texted and messaged from time to time, and when we saw one another it was like old times every time. What has happened is the most tragic, awful thing that has ever happened to this family. I pray that no one ever has to go through what my family has gone through these past two days. My uncle and aunt have lost a daughter, my cousin has lost a sister, Britt’s fiancé has lost a life partner and a son (she was pregnant), her girls have lost their mother, my grandmother has lost a granddaughter, my father has lost his goddaughter and niece, and I have lost my cousin. Our family will never be the same. It will forever be void of our beautiful, witty, funny, and loving Brittney. My heart hurts for so many people right now. I cannot cry hard enough. Grandpa, please take care of her. I’ll forever miss the wonderful little girl, beautiful woman and great mother that she was.