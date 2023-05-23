“Brixadi Injection”: Brixadi Injection Receives FDA Approval for Treating Opioid Use Disorder

FDA Approves Brixadi as Treatment for Opioid Use Disorder

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has recently approved Brixadi extended-release injection for under the skin use as a treatment for moderate to severe opioid use disorder. This announcement was made by the FDA on Tuesday, and it brings hope to those struggling with opioid addiction.

Brixadi is a weekly injection that can be administered to patients who have started treatment with a single dose of a transmucosal buprenorphine drug or who are already being treated with buprenorphine. In addition, a monthly version of the injection is also available for patients who are already treated with buprenorphine.

Opioid addiction has been a growing concern in the United States for many years. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), more than 130 people in the United States die every day from an opioid overdose. Opioids include prescription pain relievers, heroin, and synthetic opioids such as fentanyl.

Buprenorphine is a medication that is commonly prescribed to help treat opioid addiction. It works by binding to the same receptors in the brain that opioids bind to, but without producing the same high. This helps to reduce cravings and withdrawal symptoms, making it easier for patients to stay on track with their recovery.

Brixadi is a new option for patients who are already being treated with buprenorphine. It is an extended-release formulation of buprenorphine that can be administered once a week or once a month, depending on the patient’s needs. This allows for a more convenient and consistent treatment option, which can be particularly helpful for patients who struggle with adherence to their medication regimen.

The FDA’s approval of Brixadi is an important step in the fight against opioid addiction. It provides patients with a new treatment option that is convenient and effective. However, it is important to note that Brixadi should only be used as part of a comprehensive treatment plan that includes counseling and other support services.

In addition to Brixadi, there are other medications that are approved for the treatment of opioid addiction. Methadone is another medication that is commonly used, and it is administered through a daily liquid dose. Naltrexone is another option, and it can be taken in pill form or as a monthly injection.

It is important for patients to work closely with their healthcare providers to determine the best treatment option for their individual needs. Medication-assisted treatment (MAT) is just one component of a comprehensive approach to opioid addiction treatment. Counseling, behavioral therapies, and support groups are also important for long-term recovery.

In conclusion, the FDA’s approval of Brixadi as a treatment for opioid use disorder is a significant development in the fight against opioid addiction. This new medication offers a convenient and effective option for patients who are already being treated with buprenorphine. However, it is important to remember that medication-assisted treatment is just one part of a comprehensive treatment plan. Patients should work closely with their healthcare providers to determine the best approach for their individual needs. With the right combination of medication, counseling, and support, recovery from opioid addiction is possible.

News Source : Bloomberg Law Automation

Source Link :FDA Approves Brixadi Injection as Opioid Use Disorder Treatment/