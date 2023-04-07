Broadcaster Nicola Heywood Thomas dies at 67

BBC and ITV broadcaster Nicola Heywood Thomas has passed away at the age of 67.

Nicola Heywood Thomas, a Welsh broadcaster and presenter for BBC and ITV, has passed away at 57 years old, according to reports. Heywood Thomas had reportedly been suffering from an illness, but had continued to broadcast until earlier this year. Heywood Thomas had been a main news presenter for HTV for 18 years, and had worked for Wales Today as a sub-editor, reporter and presenter. Her on-screen work included reporting and presenting current affairs and news programmes, as well as documentaries, earning her a BAFTA Cymru award. Co-star Jonathan Hill, presenting on Wales at Six, shared the news of her passing, calling her a friend and colleague and saying that she would be greatly missed by all. Heywood Thomas leaves behind three children.

The ITV Cymru Wales family paid tribute to Heywood Thomas, calling her one of their most iconic faces, and stating that their thoughts were with all her friends and colleagues.

If you have a celebrity story, video or pictures, get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting the Submit Stuff page.