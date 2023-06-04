Broadway Dancers: Top 10 Most Legendary Broadway Dancers in History

Top 10 Greatest Broadway Dancers of All Time

Broadway is the place where dreams come true for performers all over the world. It is the stage where actors, singers, and dancers alike come together to create magic through the power of art. Amongst these talented individuals are some of the greatest dancers of all time who have left an indelible mark on the world of performing arts. Here are the top 10 greatest Broadway dancers of all time:

1. Fred Astaire

Fred Astaire is widely considered to be one of the greatest dancers of all time. He was a master of tap, ballroom, and jazz dance styles. Astaire appeared in many Broadway shows throughout his career, including “The Band Wagon” and “Funny Face.” He is perhaps best known for his work in Hollywood musicals, where he starred in films like “Top Hat” and “Swing Time.”

2. Gene Kelly

Gene Kelly was a renowned dancer, actor, and choreographer. He appeared in several Broadway productions, including the original production of “Pal Joey.” Kelly is best known for his work in Hollywood musicals, where he starred in films like “Singin’ in the Rain” and “An American in Paris.” He was a pioneer of the modern dance style, which combined ballet, tap, and jazz.

3. Bob Fosse

Bob Fosse was a choreographer and director known for his unique style of dance, which was characterized by sharp, angular movements. He appeared in several Broadway shows, including “Damn Yankees” and “Chicago.” Fosse also directed and choreographed the film version of “Cabaret” and won an Academy Award for his work.

4. Gwen Verdon

Gwen Verdon was a legendary dancer and actress who appeared in many Broadway productions throughout her career. She is best known for her work in shows like “Damn Yankees” and “Sweet Charity.” Verdon was a muse to choreographer Bob Fosse, and the two collaborated on many productions. She won four Tony Awards for her work in musical theater.

5. Chita Rivera

Chita Rivera is a legendary dancer, actress, and singer who has appeared in many Broadway productions throughout her career. She is best known for her work in shows like “West Side Story,” “Chicago,” and “Kiss of the Spider Woman.” Rivera has won two Tony Awards for her work in musical theater.

6. Gregory Hines

Gregory Hines was a dancer, actor, and choreographer known for his work in tap dance. He appeared in several Broadway productions, including “The Girl in Pink Tights” and “Jelly’s Last Jam.” Hines also appeared in films like “White Nights” and “Tap.” He won a Tony Award for his performance in “Jelly’s Last Jam.”

7. Ann Reinking

Ann Reinking was a dancer, actress, and choreographer who appeared in many Broadway productions throughout her career. She is best known for her work in shows like “A Chorus Line,” “Chicago,” and “Fosse.” Reinking won a Tony Award for her work in “Chicago” and also choreographed the show’s revival.

8. Tommy Tune

Tommy Tune is a dancer, actor, and choreographer who has appeared in many Broadway productions throughout his career. He is best known for his work in shows like “My One and Only” and “Grand Hotel.” Tune has won ten Tony Awards for his work in musical theater, making him one of the most decorated performers in Broadway history.

9. Rita Moreno

Rita Moreno is an actress, singer, and dancer known for her work in film, television, and Broadway. She appeared in several Broadway productions, including “The Ritz” and “The Electric Company.” Moreno is best known for her work in films like “West Side Story,” for which she won an Academy Award.

10. Ben Vereen

Ben Vereen is a dancer, actor, and singer who has appeared in many Broadway productions throughout his career. He is best known for his work in shows like “Pippin” and “Jesus Christ Superstar.” Vereen has won a Tony Award for his performance in “Pippin” and also appeared in films like “All That Jazz” and “Sweet Charity.”

In conclusion, the world of Broadway has been graced by some of the most talented and iconic dancers in history. These performers have left an indelible mark on the world of performing arts and continue to inspire generations of dancers to come. The top 10 greatest Broadway dancers of all time have set the standard for what it means to be a dancer on Broadway, and their legacy will live on for many years to come.

Broadway dancers Top 10 dancers All-time greatest dancers Broadway dance performances Famous Broadway dancers

News Source : MsMojo

Source Link :Top 10 Greatest Broadway Dancers of All Time/