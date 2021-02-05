Broderick Fisher Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Broderick (Brody) Keenan Fisher has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 5. 2021
Broderick (Brody) Keenan Fisher has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 5. 2021.
The community mourns the loss of Virginia Tech senior, Broderick (Brody) Keenan Fisher.
Our condolences to Brody's friends and family. Please know that there are VT support resources available to help you through this. https://t.co/lVoSHiG5SE
— Virginia Tech (@virginia_tech) February 5, 2021
Virginia Tech @virginia_tech The community mourns the loss of Virginia Tech senior, Broderick (Brody) Keenan Fisher. Our condolences to Brody’s friends and family. Please know that there are VT support resources available to help you through this.
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.