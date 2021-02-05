Broderick Fisher Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Broderick (Brody) Keenan Fisher has Died.

Broderick (Brody) Keenan Fisher has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 5. 2021.

Our condolences to Brody's friends and family. Please know that there are VT support resources available to help you through this. https://t.co/lVoSHiG5SE

Virginia Tech @virginia_tech The community mourns the loss of Virginia Tech senior, Broderick (Brody) Keenan Fisher. Our condolences to Brody’s friends and family. Please know that there are VT support resources available to help you through this.

