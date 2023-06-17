Brodhead man killed in one-car crash in Avon

Brodhead man (victim name) : Brodhead man killed in Avon crash

A 54-year-old man from Brodhead was killed in a one-car crash in Avon on Friday. According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, the driver was traveling east on W Avon North Townline Road when the vehicle left the road, went into the ditch, and overturned multiple times. The man was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at Mercy Trauma Center in Janesville. The identity of the victim has not been released, and the incident remains under investigation.

