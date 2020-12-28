BRODIE LEE’S CAUSE OF DEATH REVEALED BY HIS WIFE* “`Former AEW TNT Champion Brodie Lee passed away on Saturday at the age of 41

WWE live updates 11 hrs · *BRODIE LEE'S CAUSE OF DEATH REVEALED BY HIS WIFE* "`Former AEW TNT Champion Brodie Lee passed away on Saturday at the age of 41 (tap here for AEW's statement). His wife took to Instagram to reveal that he was battling with a lung issue, which was non COVID-19 related. Below is her full of statement: "My best friend died today. I never wanted to write out those words. My heart is broken. The world saw him as the amazing @brodielee (fka Luke Harper) but he was my best friend, my husband, and the greatest father you would ever meet. No words can express the love I feel or how broken I am right now. He passed surrounded by loved ones after a hard fought battle with a non Covid related lung issue. The @mayoclinic is literally the best team of doctors and nurses in the world who surrounded me with constant love. On top of that, I can't express my love and admiration for the way @allelitewrestling has treated not only my husband but myself and my kids. @margaret.stalvey @meghalegalgirl10 @americannightmarecody @thebrandirhodes @nickjacksonyb @mattjackson13 @kennyomegamanx @tonyrkhan and the rest of the team at AEW have helped keep me standing and pick up all the broken pieces. I've been surrounded by so much love and incredible people I can't tag them all but they know who they are and I don't think they will ever know how thankful I am for them."""`