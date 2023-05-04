“Bromley” : Bromley beats Woking 2-1 – BBC Sport

Bromley secured their place in the National League play-off semi-finals for the first time after a second-half turnaround saw them win 2-1 at Woking. Rohan Ince put Woking ahead in the 13th minute, but Michael Cheek’s penalty in the 60th minute levelled the scores for Bromley. Deji Elerewe then scored the winner for Bromley in the 77th minute, ensuring their place in the semi-finals. The result saw Bromley finish seventh in the regular season, earning them a trip to Chesterfield for their semi-final on Sunday.

Woking, who finished fourth in the regular season, started the game brightly and took the lead in the 13th minute. Ince curled a shot into the top corner from the edge of the penalty area, giving Bromley goalkeeper Mark Cousins no chance.

Bromley responded on the hour mark, with Cheek converting a penalty to level the scores. Cheek’s 16th goal of the season came after he was brought down in the box by Woking’s Saul Shotton.

The Ravens then took control of the game, and Elerewe’s 77th-minute header from Omar Sowunmi’s long throw-in secured their place in the play-off semi-finals.

The result was a historic one for Bromley, who have never before reached the National League play-offs. The win also saw them set up a semi-final clash with Chesterfield, who finished sixth in the regular season.

Bromley will need to be at their best to beat Chesterfield, who have been in good form in recent weeks. The Spireites have won their last three games in a row, and will be looking to continue that run of form in the play-offs

