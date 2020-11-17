Bronc McCoy Death -Dead :Dallas Police Sgt. Bronc McCoy has died after contracting COVID-19.

By | November 17, 2020
0 Comment

Bronc McCoy Death -Dead :Dallas Police Sgt. Bronc McCoy has died after contracting COVID-19.

Dallas Police Sgt. Bronc McCoy has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 16, 2020.

” J.D. Miles on Twitter: “Sad news about a friend of mine. Family members of Dallas Police Sgt. Bronc McCoy reveal the 48yo has died after contracting COVID-19. His sister posted “He was so strong and healthy we never believed he could not beat this.. we were sadly wrong.”

Tributes 

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.