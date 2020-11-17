Bronc McCoy Death -Dead :Dallas Police Sgt. Bronc McCoy has died after contracting COVID-19.
Dallas Police Sgt. Bronc McCoy has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 16, 2020.
” J.D. Miles on Twitter: “Sad news about a friend of mine. Family members of Dallas Police Sgt. Bronc McCoy reveal the 48yo has died after contracting COVID-19. His sister posted “He was so strong and healthy we never believed he could not beat this.. we were sadly wrong.”
Sad news about a friend of mine. Family members of Dallas Police Sgt. Bronc McCoy reveal the 48yo has died after contracting COVID-19. His sister posted “He was so strong and healthy we never believed he could not beat this.. we were sadly wrong.” pic.twitter.com/cjJNzbZXzY
— J.D. Miles (@jdmiles11) November 16, 2020
Tributes
My sincere condolences to the family of Sgt. Bronc McCoy @DallasPD who passed away today from #COVID19. We are #grateful for his service and commitment to keeping the residents of the @CityOfDallas safe.
— Jandis Price 😷 (@jandis_price) November 17, 2020
Sgt. Bronc McCoy, 48, Dallas PD officer, father of 2 young children, beloved family member, Dallas, TX – died of #COVID19 on November 16, 2020. His sister wrote: “He was the one that always took care of all of us and made sure we had everything we needed.”https://t.co/7qwPoHiSy4 pic.twitter.com/4uizILRyEq
— Young and Severely Affected by Covid-19 (@SusanSchutte2) November 17, 2020
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.