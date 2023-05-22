Bronx apartment, victim : Boy, 9, Dies After Falling from Fourth Floor Window of Bronx Apartment

“Nine-year-old boy dies after falling from fourth floor window in Bronx apartment”

A nine-year-old boy living with his foster mother and siblings in a Bronx apartment building tragically passed away on Sunday after falling from the fourth floor. Emergency services responded to a call reporting the incident and found the boy unresponsive on the sidewalk, where neighbors attempted to assist until first responders arrived. The victim was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The boy’s relative, who identified herself as his step-sister, revealed that the incident occurred while the boy’s mother was in the bathroom. The exact cause of the fall is under investigation, and authorities have yet to charge anyone or suspect foul play. The incident follows two similar falls last month, one of which resulted in critical injuries.

News Source : By Sophie Mann For Dailymail.Com

