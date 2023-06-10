Bronx Soldier Luis Moreno Honored in New York Tribute Ceremony

Private Luis Moreno : Bronx Soldier Luis Moreno Honored in New York for Sacrifice

A Bronx soldier who lost his life in the line of duty was honored with a special tribute on Saturday in New York. Private Luis Moreno was celebrated by officials, family, and friends in the middle of Fordham Road and the Grand Concourse. Moreno was just 19 when he was killed in Iraq in 2004, making him the youngest New Yorker to die in Baghdad. His niece, Malery Moreno, was not able to meet him but was touched by the stories about him. Mayor Eric Adams attended the ceremony, offering comfort to the family and reminding everyone that Moreno fought for freedom. Moreno’s 12-year-old nephew, who shares his name, plans to follow in his footsteps.

News Source : Naveen Dhaliwal

