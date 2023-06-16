Bronx Woman Sentenced In 2012 Murder of Girlfriend, Body Found In Westchester County

Pamela Graddick – victim name : Bronx Woman Sentenced for 2012 Murder of Girlfriend, Body Found in Hudson Valley

A woman has received a sentence for the “execution-style” killing of her girlfriend in 2012. The victim’s body was found in the Hudson Valley. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah provided updates on two cold cases, one from 2012 and the other from 1997. Bronx resident Wanda Veguilla, 42, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence in relation to the murder of her 26-year-old girlfriend, Pamela Graddick, on August 12, 2012. Veguilla was sentenced to 20 years to life in state prison on Thursday. The case had remained unsolved for 11 years until the Cold Case Bureau solved it. The families of both victims finally received some closure thanks to the hard work of dedicated attorneys, investigators, and police partners, said Rocah.

News Source : Hudson Valley Post

