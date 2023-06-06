Bronze statue theft suspect identified as Larry A. Hart

Larry A. Hart – focus keyword: suspect : Theft Suspect Larry A. Hart Arrested for Stealing Bronze Statue from Joplin Public Library

The Joplin Police Department received a report on May 30th, 2023, about the theft of a bronze statue valued at $5,300 from the Joplin Public Library. The statue depicted two small children reading a book on a bench and was stolen from outside the library’s main entrance at around 4:00 a.m. on May 29th. After reviewing the surveillance video, a Joplin Police Detective was able to identify the offender as Larry A. Hart, a 56-year-old resident of Joplin, Missouri. The detective observed Hart cutting the statue from its secure ground mount with a reciprocating saw and loading it onto a dolly before wheeling it away from the property. On June 1st, the police arrested Hart and charged him with Stealing (Class D Felony) with a bond of $25,000 surety plus $10,000 cash. The investigation is ongoing, and the police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating the stolen statue and identifying any others involved in the theft. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Joplin Police Detective John Watkins at 417-623-3131 x1603.

