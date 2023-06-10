Bronzeville Car Crash Claims Driver While Transporting Gunshot Victim to Hospital today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

CBS News Chicago reported that a fatal car crash occurred in Bronzeville on Friday night while a driver was transporting a shooting victim to the hospital. According to Chicago police, a 33-year-old man was shot by an unknown man while on the sidewalk in the 4000 block of South Prairie Avenue around 9:45 p.m. The victim was being driven by another 33-year-old man to the University of Chicago Medical Center when he hit another car and a pole in the 4700 block of South King Drive. Both men were transported to U of C by the Chicago Fire Department. The shooting victim was in fair condition with injuries to his left hand and foot, while the driver was pronounced dead. No one else was injured, and the shooter is still at large. Area Two detectives are investigating the incident. CBS NEWS thanks you for reading and invites you to create a free account or log in for more features.

Fatal car crash in Bronzeville Shooting victim transportation accident Driver death during emergency response Tragic car accident in Chicago Emergency services vehicle collision

News Source : Jeramie Bizzle

Source Link :Driver killed in crash while taking shooting victim to hospital in Bronzeville/