Brooke Kelly Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :14-year-old Brooke Kelly died in a crash.
Brooke Kelly has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 27. 2021.
715 Newsroom 1d · There will be grief counselors at Eau Claire Memorial High School today following a weekend wreck that killed a student. Eau Claire Police say 14-year-old Brooke Kelly died in a crash that also injured three other students. Officers are not saying just what happened as the crash is under investigation. Memorial says students who need to talk will have the support that they need. https://715newsroom.com/2021/01/26/support-after-loss/
Source: (20+) 715 Newsroom – Posts | Facebook
