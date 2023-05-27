“Brooke Sansone age”: A Comprehensive Guide to Brooke Sansone, Charlie Puth’s Girlfriend: Wiki, Bio, Age, Net Worth, and Professional Life.

Who is Brooke Sansone [Charlie Puth’s Girlfriend]?

Brooke Sansone is a rising star in the fashion industry and the girlfriend of pop sensation Charlie Puth. Although she is primarily known for her relationship with Puth, Sansone has a successful career of her own as a model and fashion influencer.

Wiki and Biography

Brooke Sansone was born on July 27, 1997, in the United States. She was raised in New Jersey and attended the University of Delaware, where she studied fashion merchandising. Sansone has always had a passion for fashion and began her modeling career at a young age.

Despite her success in the fashion industry, Sansone has kept her personal life relatively private. She first gained public attention when she began dating Charlie Puth in 2019, and since then, she has become a popular figure on social media.

Age

Brooke Sansone is currently 24 years old. She was born on July 27, 1997.

Net Worth

Brooke Sansone’s net worth is not publicly known, but she has a successful career as a model and fashion influencer. In addition to her modeling work, Sansone has collaborated with several fashion brands and has a large following on social media.

Career

Brooke Sansone began her modeling career at a young age and has since worked with several fashion brands. She has been featured in campaigns for brands like Lulus and Princess Polly and has walked the runway for designers like Alice + Olivia and Betsey Johnson.

In addition to her modeling work, Sansone has also become a popular fashion influencer on social media. She has over 200,000 followers on Instagram and often posts photos of her outfits and fashion collaborations. Sansone has also worked with several fashion brands on sponsored content and has used her platform to promote body positivity and self-love.

Despite her success in the fashion industry, Sansone is best known for her relationship with pop star Charlie Puth. The couple met in 2019 and have been dating ever since. They often post photos together on social media and have been spotted at several public events.

Conclusion

Brooke Sansone is a rising star in the fashion industry and a popular figure on social media. Although she is primarily known for her relationship with Charlie Puth, Sansone has a successful career of her own as a model and fashion influencer. With her talent and dedication, it is likely that Sansone will continue to make a name for herself in the fashion industry in the years to come.

Source Link :Who is Brooke Sansone [Charlie Puth's Girlfriend]? Wiki, Biography, Age, Net Worth & Career/

Charlie Puth’s girlfriend Brooke Sansone wiki Biography of Brooke Sansone Brooke Sansone age Brooke Sansone net worth