Brookhaven officer-involved shooting. today : Investigation underway in Brookhaven regarding shooting involving officer

Posted on May 23, 2023

Brookhaven Investigates Officer-Involved Shooting Incident today 2023.
Police are investigating a shooting involving a police officer that occurred in Brookhaven on Monday evening. The incident is currently under investigation, and no further details have been released at this time.

News Source : David Aaro

