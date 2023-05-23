“Brookhaven police presence” today : Police presence intensifies in Brookhaven, authorities give latest update | Live

“Brookhaven police presence” today : Police presence intensifies in Brookhaven, authorities give latest update | Live

Posted on May 23, 2023

Police Presence Increases in Brookhaven; Authorities Give Update on the Situation | Live Coverage today 2023.
Police have advised residents to avoid the Ashford Dunwoody Road and Oconee Pass area due to a heavy police presence. No further details have been provided by the authorities.

News Source : 11Alive.com

  1. Brookhaven police update
  2. Increased police presence Brookhaven
  3. Law enforcement in Brookhaven
  4. Brookhaven crime news
  5. Brookhaven police response
Post Views: 7

Leave a Reply