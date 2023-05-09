“Brooklyn Connecticut incident response” : An Incident in Brooklyn, Connecticut is Being Addressed by Responding Crews

Incident in Brooklyn, Connecticut Triggers Emergency Crew Response

Emergency crews responded to an incident in Brooklyn, Connecticut on Tuesday morning, which resulted in “one or more injuries.” Connecticut State Police plan to hold a news conference at 2:45 p.m. to provide further details about the incident. Troopers from Division D were called to a home in Brooklyn at 9:37 a.m., where emergency medical teams were dispatched to attend to one or more victims. The investigation is in its early stages, and no other details have been released. The authorities have confirmed that this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to society.

The area where the incident took place has a number of apartment buildings and is located east of the Quinnibaug River.

News Source : franckolivier

Source Link :Crews are responding to an incident in Brooklyn, Connecticut/