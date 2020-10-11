Brooklyn Deshuna Death – Dead :20-year old Black trans woman killed in Louisiana.

Brooklyn Deshuna, a 20-year old Black trans woman killed in Louisiana, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 10, 2020.

“Human Rights Campaign on Twitter: “@HRC mourns the death of Brooklyn Deshuna, a 20-year old Black trans woman killed in Louisiana. Her death is at least the 32nd of a transgender or gender non-conforming person this year in the U.S., making it the deadliest year we’ve endured. ”

