Brooklyn Deshuna Death – Dead :20-year old Black trans woman killed in Louisiana.

Brooklyn Deshuna, a 20-year old Black trans woman killed in Louisiana, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 10, 2020.

@HRC mourns the death of Brooklyn Deshuna, a 20-year old Black trans woman killed in Louisiana. Her death is at least the 32nd of a transgender or gender non-conforming person this year in the U.S., making it the deadliest year we’ve endured. https://t.co/D4qyv6Z7mC — Human Rights Campaign (@HRC) October 11, 2020

Tributes

2020 is officially the deadliest year on record for transgender Americans, with the death of Shreveport resident Brooklyn DeShauna Smith being the 32nd reported homicide. https://t.co/buOKERANXz — NaoooOOO👻OooooOooooomi (@naomiblueriver) October 10, 2020