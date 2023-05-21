Brooklyn hit-and-run victim Jesus Perez: Jesus Perez identified as victim of hit-and-run in Brooklyn

Police have identified the victim of a hit-and-run in Brooklyn as 49-year-old Jesus Perez. Witnesses described the incident, which occurred at the intersection of Keap Street and South Fifth Street in Williamsburg, as intentional. Surveillance footage shows the driver of an SUV interacting with two people before backing up and plowing into Perez. The driver fled the scene and later abandoned the vehicle before escaping on foot. No arrests have been made.

News Source : CBS New York Team

