Edward Sapp : Brooks County man charged in death of grandfather, Edward Sapp

A Brooks County man has been taken into custody and charged with the murder of his grandfather, as per authorities. Brooks County Sheriff Mike Dewey requested the aid of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate the homicide that occurred at the 100 Block of Burnette Road in Brooks County. The victim has been identified as Edward Sapp, who was found dead from gunshot wounds in his residence. The suspect, Allen Dale Rogers, who lives next door to Sapp and is his grandson, has been arrested and charged with murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Rogers, 29, is being held at the Brooks County Jail. The GBI has asked anyone with information regarding the case to contact them at (229) 225-4090. An autopsy of the victim will be conducted at the GBI Crime Lab.

News Source : Terry Richards, The Moultrie Observer, Ga.

