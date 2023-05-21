“Brooks Koepka Major Wins”: What is Brooks Koepka’s Major Championship Record? Did He Secure a PGA Championship Victory Prior to 2023?

Brooks Koepka Clinches Third Wanamaker Trophy at 2023 PGA Championship

Brooks Koepka has secured his third Wanamaker Trophy after emerging victorious at the 2023 PGA Championship held at Oak Hill Country Club on Sunday. The American golfer defeated Viktor Hovland and Scottie Scheffler in a closely contested final round, adding another major title to his already impressive resume.

A Record-Breaking Achievement

Koepka’s latest win at the PGA Championship marks his fifth major title, placing him in an elite group of golfers in history who have achieved this feat. He had previously won the PGA Championship in 2018 at Bellerive and 2019 at Bethpage, as well as the U.S. Open in 2017 and 2018. While he has never won the Masters or the Open Championship, his accomplishments thus far have already cemented his legacy in the sport.

Koepka’s win also makes him just the 20th golfer in history to have secured five major victories, a testament to his consistency and skill on the course. He now joins the ranks of other legendary golfers such as Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, and Phil Mickelson, who have also achieved this remarkable feat.

A Historic Win for LIV

What makes Koepka’s latest victory even more significant is that he is the first active LIV player to win a major championship. Many other LIV members, including reigning Champion Golfer of the Year Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson, and Phil Mickelson, have been major winners, but those victories were achieved while they were still members of the PGA TOUR before defecting to the Saudi-funded startup league.

Koepka’s achievement is a testament to the growing strength and competitiveness of LIV, which has been making waves in the golfing world since its launch. With this win, Koepka has shown that he can compete with the best golfers in the world, regardless of their affiliations or backgrounds.

A Near-Miss at the Masters

Koepka had also been in contention during the Masters in April, but ultimately fell short to Jon Rahm in the final round, finishing in a tie for second place. Nevertheless, his performance at the prestigious tournament demonstrated his resilience and ability to compete at the highest level of the sport.

With his latest win at the PGA Championship, Koepka has once again proved that he is one of the top golfers in the world today. His remarkable achievement will undoubtedly inspire other aspiring golfers to strive for greatness and reach their full potential in the sport.

News Source : Collin Sherwin

Source Link :Brooks Koepka history: How many majors has Koepka won? Had he won a PGA Championship before 2023?/