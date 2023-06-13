Brother Gives Testimony About “White Substance Spread Across Couch”







Brother Testifies to “White Chemical All Over Couch”

During the trial, the defendant’s brother testified that he saw a white chemical substance all over the couch in the living room. He claimed that the substance was not there before the defendant’s visit and that it was strong enough to cause his eyes to water and his throat to burn. This testimony is crucial to the prosecution’s case as it supports their claim that the defendant had access to dangerous chemicals and used them to harm others.