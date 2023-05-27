f ruling party councillor Suman Lata. The focus keyword could be “Deepak (suspect) booked for aerial firing during programme in Panipat banquet hall.” : Brother of ruling party councillor booked for aerial firing in Panipat banquet hall

f a councillor belonging to the ruling party in Panipat. He has been booked by the police for allegedly engaging in aerial firing at a banquet hall event. The video of the incident, which took place during the winter season, has recently gained popularity on social media. The accused has been recognized as Deepak, who is the sibling of a councillor affiliated with the ruling party.

Read Full story : Councillor’s brother booked /

News Source : The Tribune India

Political Controversy Legal Charges Ethical Issues Family Ties Public Perception