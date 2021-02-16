Brother Shane Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Longtime WKBW and WGR DJ Shane Gibson, AKA Shane Brother Shane has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 16. 2021.
Longtime WKBW and WGR DJ Shane Gibson, AKA Shane Brother Shane has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 16. 2021.
Sad news from the Buffalo broadcasting community. Longtime WKBW and WGR DJ Shane Gibson, AKA Shane Brother Shane, has died. He was 78.
— WBEN NewsRadio 930AM (@NewsRadio930) February 16, 2021
WBEN NewsRadio 930AM @NewsRadio930 Sad news from the Buffalo broadcasting community. Longtime WKBW and WGR DJ Shane Gibson, AKA Shane Brother Shane, has died. He was 78.
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.