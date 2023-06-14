“Brothers from South Carolina identified as victims in I-10 crash”

“Brothers from South Carolina identified as victims in I-10 crash”

Posted on June 14, 2023

South Carolina brothers : “Brothers from South Carolina identified as victims in I-10 crash”

The 18-wheeler that overturned claimed the lives of two individuals on I-10 during early morning hours. The deceased, who were siblings hailing from South Carolina, were identified on Wednesday afternoon. The image depicted shows the wreckage at the accident site.

News Source : https://www.kwch.com

  1. I-10 trucking accident
  2. Truck driver fatalities
  3. Commercial vehicle collision
  4. Highway safety regulations
  5. Trucker safety awareness
Post Views: 6

Leave a Reply