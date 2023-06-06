100 Count of 9×12 Inch 28lb Self-Seal Brown Kraft Catalog Mailing Envelopes with Product Code 38300



The 9×12 self-seal kraft envelopes from Aimoh are one of the most durable and trustworthy envelopes available in the market for mailing catalogues, brochures, promotional material, and more. Made from heavyweight 28lb golden kraft stock, these envelopes are perfect for bulk business catalog mailing. The envelopes come with a strong, secure QUICK-SEAL closure that guarantees the safety and security of the catalogues and documents inside. With these envelopes, you can rest assured that your mail will arrive safely and securely.

One of the standout features of the Aimoh’s Catalog Envelopes is their large 9 x 12 size. These envelopes are perfect for thicker catalogues and documents that require extra space. The envelopes are also constructed from tough 28lb golden kraft paper, making them incredibly durable and resistant to wear and tear. This ensures that your documents and catalogues will remain secure throughout the mailing process. The self-adhesive seals on these envelopes are also incredibly strong, providing a full, super secure seal across each envelope’s width that won’t easily open or tear.

Aimoh’s 9×12 Catalog Envelopes are ideal for bulk mailing campaigns and custom printing. They can be easily customized with your business details, making them perfect for professional mailings. Each box of the envelopes contains 100 envelopes, providing great value for everyday business use. The brown kraft material used to manufacture these envelopes ensures the privacy of the envelope’s contents, while the durable, woven paper extends the tampering resistance of the envelope, standing up to normal postal wear and tear without damage. These envelopes can be easily hand-addressed or customized with business information, making them a versatile solution for all your mailing needs.

In conclusion, if you are looking for premium, durable catalog envelopes for your home or business use, Aimoh’s 9×12 Catalog Envelopes are the perfect choice. They are constructed from tough, durable stock that won’t easily tear when mailing thicker catalogues. With their self-adhesive seals and large size, these envelopes are suitable for bulk mailing campaigns and custom printing. They are also ideal for everyday business use and professional mailings, providing great value for money. So, whether you are mailing catalogues, magazines, documents, direct mail, promotional material, brochures, and more, Aimoh’s Catalog Envelopes are the perfect solution.



