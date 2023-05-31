Brown Rice Bowl Recipe with Jammy Eggs and Olive Vinaigrette: Recipe for a Delicious Brown Rice Bowl with Jammy Eggs and Olive Vinaigrette

A Delicious Vegetarian Dinner Recipe: Brown Rice Bowl with Olive Vinaigrette

Looking for a tasty and filling vegetarian dinner idea? Look no further than this delicious brown rice bowl with olive vinaigrette. Packed with flavor and nutrients, this dish is easy to make and perfect for any night of the week.

The star of this dish is the olive vinaigrette, which brings a zesty tang to the dish. Made with pitted Castelvetrano olives, olive oil, fresh lemon juice, Dijon mustard, garlic, chopped flat-leaf parsley, and nutritional yeast, this dressing is both flavorful and healthy. Simply process all the ingredients in a mini food processor until smooth, and the dressing is ready to go.

To assemble the bowl, start with a base of warm cooked brown rice. Top the rice with shaved red cabbage, thinly sliced radishes, and a jammy egg. To make the egg, simply simmer it in boiling water for 6 minutes, then transfer it to ice water to stop the cooking process and peel it when ready to use. Drizzle the olive vinaigrette over the top of the bowl, and sprinkle with crumbled feta and thinly sliced scallions for added flavor and texture.

Not only is this dish delicious, it’s also packed with nutrients. Brown rice is a whole grain that’s high in fiber, protein, and B vitamins, while red cabbage and radishes are both low in calories and high in vitamins and minerals. The olive vinaigrette is also a great source of healthy fats and antioxidants, making this dish a well-rounded and nutritious meal.

The best part about this recipe? Leftovers can be stored in the fridge for up to 5 days, and the olive vinaigrette can be used to drizzle onto any meal, from grilled fish to steak. So why not give this brown rice bowl with olive vinaigrette a try for your next vegetarian dinner? Your taste buds (and your body) will thank you.

News Source : Good Housekeeping

Source Link :Best Brown Rice Bowl with Jammy Eggs and Olive Vinaigrette Recipe/