Brown Sugar Glaze For Ham – How Long To Cook A Spiral Ham : The Perfect Brown Sugar Glaze Recipe for Your Spiral Ham

A Spiral Ham’s Perfect Brown Sugar Glaze Recipe

A spiral ham is a bone-in ham that has been pre-sliced in a spiral pattern, making it easy to serve and enjoy. One of the best ways to enhance the flavor of a spiral ham is by adding a brown sugar glaze. This glaze is sweet, sticky, and perfect for any holiday meal or special occasion. In this article, we will show you how to make a brown sugar glaze for ham and how long to cook a spiral ham.

Ingredients for Brown Sugar Glaze

1 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup honey

1/4 cup Dijon mustard

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

Instructions for Brown Sugar Glaze

In a medium-sized bowl, whisk together the brown sugar, honey, Dijon mustard, apple cider vinegar, cinnamon, and cloves until well combined. Once the glaze is mixed, set it aside until it’s time to apply it to the ham.

How to Cook a Spiral Ham

Cooking a spiral ham is easy, and it only requires a few steps. Here’s how to do it:

Preheat your oven to 325°F. Remove the spiral ham from its packaging and discard any glaze packets that came with it. Place the ham, cut side down, into a roasting pan. Using a brush, apply the brown sugar glaze generously over the ham. Cover the ham with foil and place it in the oven. Cook the ham for about 10-12 minutes per pound, or until the internal temperature reaches 140°F. Use a meat thermometer to check the temperature. Remove the foil from the ham during the last 20-30 minutes of cooking to allow the glaze to caramelize and create a crispy crust. Once the ham is fully cooked, remove it from the oven and let it rest for about 10-15 minutes before serving.

Now, let’s take a closer look at each step in the cooking process and provide more detailed instructions.

Heading 1: Preparing the Spiral Ham

Before you start cooking the spiral ham, you need to do a few things to prepare it. Here’s what you should do:

Remove the ham from its packaging and discard any glaze packets that came with it.

If the ham is too large for your roasting pan, you can trim off some of the excess meat to make it fit.

Place the ham, cut side down, into the roasting pan. If the ham came with a plastic cap on the end of the bone, you can remove it now.

Heading 2: Making the Brown Sugar Glaze

To make the brown sugar glaze, you will need to gather all of the ingredients and mix them together in a bowl. Here’s how to do it:

In a medium-sized bowl, whisk together the brown sugar, honey, Dijon mustard, apple cider vinegar, cinnamon, and cloves until well combined.

Once the glaze is mixed, set it aside until it’s time to apply it to the ham.

Heading 3: Applying the Brown Sugar Glaze

Applying the brown sugar glaze to the spiral ham is easy. Here’s how to do it:

Using a brush, apply the brown sugar glaze generously over the ham. Make sure to cover the entire surface of the ham.

Once the ham is fully coated, cover it with foil and place it in the oven.

Heading 4: Cooking the Spiral Ham

Cooking the spiral ham is the most important part of the process. Here’s how to do it:

Preheat your oven to 325°F.

Place the ham, cut side down, into a roasting pan.

Cook the ham for about 10-12 minutes per pound, or until the internal temperature reaches 140°F.

Remove the foil from the ham during the last 20-30 minutes of cooking to allow the glaze to caramelize and create a crispy crust.

Once the ham is fully cooked, remove it from the oven and let it rest for about 10-15 minutes before serving.

Heading 5: Serving the Spiral Ham

Once the spiral ham has rested for a few minutes, it’s ready to be served. Here are a few tips to ensure that your ham looks and tastes great:

Use a sharp knife to slice the ham along the bone. You can make the slices as thick or as thin as you like.

Arrange the slices on a platter and drizzle any extra glaze over the top.

Serve the ham with your favorite sides, such as mashed potatoes, green beans, or roasted carrots.

Conclusion

A brown sugar glaze is the perfect way to enhance the flavor of a spiral ham. This glaze is sweet, sticky, and easy to make. By following the simple steps outlined in this article, you can create a delicious ham that’s perfect for any special occasion. So why not give it a try and see how easy it is to cook a spiral ham with a brown sugar glaze?

Q: How do I make a brown sugar glaze for my ham?

A: To make a brown sugar glaze for ham, mix together brown sugar, honey, mustard, and apple cider vinegar. Spread the glaze over the ham before baking.

Q: How long should I cook a spiral ham with brown sugar glaze?

A: The cooking time for a spiral ham with brown sugar glaze will depend on the weight and type of ham. As a general rule, bake the ham for 10-12 minutes per pound at 325°F, or until a meat thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the ham reads 140°F.

Q: Can I make the glaze ahead of time?

A: Yes, you can make the glaze ahead of time and store it in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. Bring the glaze to room temperature before using it on the ham.

Q: What other ingredients can I add to the glaze?

A: You can add spices like cinnamon, cloves, or nutmeg to the glaze for extra flavor. You can also swap out the honey for maple syrup or molasses.

Q: Should I score the ham before applying the glaze?

A: Yes, scoring the ham before applying the glaze will help the flavors penetrate the meat. Use a sharp knife to make shallow cuts in a diamond pattern on the surface of the ham.

Q: Can I use a different type of ham besides spiral ham?

A: Yes, you can use a different type of ham, but the cooking time may vary. Follow the cooking instructions on the package and adjust the time as needed based on the weight of the ham. Apply the brown sugar glaze during the last 30 minutes of baking.