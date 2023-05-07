“Brownsville car plows into people” Today : Migrant shelter in Brownsville, Texas witnesses 7 fatalities as a car crashes into innocent people

Tragic Incident in Brownsville, Texas: 7 People Die as Car Crashes into Migrant Shelter Crowd

Seven people, including several immigrants, have died and almost a dozen are injured after a driver plowed into a group outside a shelter that was housing migrants in Brownsville, Texas. The incident took place on Sunday, with authorities receiving a call about a Land Rover hitting multiple people waiting at a bus stop across the street from the Bishop Enrique San Pedro Ozanam Center. The driver has been arrested on a reckless driving charge and is being investigated to determine whether the crash was intentional or accidental. The shelter has been housing immigrants while they wait for more permanent housing.

The crash occurred just days before the Trump-era immigration restriction, Title 42, is set to expire, allowing immigration agents to swiftly return migrants to their home countries. Officials have predicted a rise in immigration in coming weeks when the restrictions are lifted on Thursday. The pandemic-era policy has been dubbed a restriction and has been in place since March 2020.

News Source : Rosa Flores,Zoe Sottile

Source Link :7 dead after car plows into people in front of a Brownsville, Texas shelter housing migrants/