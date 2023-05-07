“Brownsville vehicle fatalities” Today : NPR reports 7 fatalities from vehicular accident in Brownsville, Texas

NPR Reports 7 Fatalities in Brownsville, Texas Vehicle Accident

At least seven people have been reported dead and six others injured in Brownsville, Texas, after they were hit by a vehicle while waiting for a bus. The crash happened at around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday near a shelter for migrants. The cause of the accident is still unknown, according to Brownsville Police investigator Martin Sandoval, who posted a video on the department’s Facebook page. The authorities have not provided any further details at this time.

This is a developing story, and some of the information reported by the media may later prove to be incorrect. The focus will be on credible news outlets, police officials, and other authorities, as well as reporters who are at the scene of the accident. The situation will be updated as more information becomes available.

News Source : Emma Bowman

Source Link :7 killed by vehicle in Brownsville, Texas : NPR/