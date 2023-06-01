Bru Luccas net worth: Bru Luccas: A Comprehensive Guide to Her Life, Age, Weight, Net Worth, Fashion, and Lifestyle

Who is Bru Luccas?

Bru Luccas is a Brazilian fitness model and social media influencer who has gained a tremendous following on Instagram and other social media platforms. She was born on September 19, 1994, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Her full name is Bruna Luccas, but she is commonly known as Bru Luccas.

Biography

Bru Luccas was raised in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and spent her childhood there. She was interested in fitness from a young age and began working out regularly. She later became a certified personal trainer and started working at a gym.

In 2013, Bru Luccas began posting pictures of herself on Instagram and quickly gained a following. Her fitness tips and workout routines attracted a lot of attention, and she soon became a popular social media influencer.

Age

Bru Luccas was born on September 19, 1994, which makes her 27 years old.

Weight

Bru Luccas is known for her fit and toned physique. She stands at 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs around 125 pounds.

Net Worth

Bru Luccas has a net worth of approximately $500,000. She earns money through sponsored posts on social media and by selling workout programs and fitness merchandise.

Outfit Ideas

Bru Luccas is known for her stylish and trendy outfits. She often wears athletic wear and workout clothes, but she also likes to dress up for special occasions. Some of her outfit ideas include:

Athletic leggings and a sports bra for working out

Crop tops and high-waisted pants for a casual look

Bodycon dresses and high heels for a night out

Lifestyle

Bru Luccas lives a healthy and active lifestyle. She works out regularly and follows a balanced diet to maintain her fit physique. She also enjoys traveling and exploring new places, and often shares pictures and videos from her trips on social media.

In addition to fitness and travel, Bru Luccas is also passionate about fashion and beauty. She often shares makeup tutorials and beauty tips with her followers.

Overall, Bru Luccas is a talented and successful social media influencer who has built a loyal following through her fitness tips, lifestyle content, and stylish outfits.

Source Link :Who is Bru Luccas? Biography, age, weight, net worth, outfits idea, lifestyle/

