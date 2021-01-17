Bruce Bennett Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Bruce Bennett has Died .

More sad news: Former @sskroughriders safety Bruce Bennett has died at 77 due to complications from pneumonia and COVID-19. https://t.co/lrTKAU03xV — Rob Vanstone (@robvanstone) January 17, 2021

