Bruce Bennett Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Bruce Bennett has Died .
More sad news: Former @sskroughriders safety Bruce Bennett has died at 77 due to complications from pneumonia and COVID-19. https://t.co/lrTKAU03xV
— Rob Vanstone (@robvanstone) January 17, 2021
